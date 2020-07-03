Rent Calculator
Mesa, AZ
2222 E. Broadway Road
2222 E. Broadway Road
2222 East Broadway Road
·
No Longer Available
Mesa
Location
2222 East Broadway Road, Mesa, AZ 85204
Amenities
parking
air conditioning
internet access
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Charming 2 bedroom 1 bath unit features fresh paint, tile flooring throughout! Must see - Wont Last!!!
**UTILITIES & FRIDGE ARE NOT INCLUDED IN RENT**
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2222 E. Broadway Road have any available units?
2222 E. Broadway Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mesa, AZ
.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mesa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2222 E. Broadway Road have?
Some of 2222 E. Broadway Road's amenities include parking, air conditioning, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2222 E. Broadway Road currently offering any rent specials?
2222 E. Broadway Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2222 E. Broadway Road pet-friendly?
No, 2222 E. Broadway Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mesa
.
Does 2222 E. Broadway Road offer parking?
Yes, 2222 E. Broadway Road offers parking.
Does 2222 E. Broadway Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2222 E. Broadway Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2222 E. Broadway Road have a pool?
No, 2222 E. Broadway Road does not have a pool.
Does 2222 E. Broadway Road have accessible units?
No, 2222 E. Broadway Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2222 E. Broadway Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2222 E. Broadway Road does not have units with dishwashers.
