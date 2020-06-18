All apartments in Mesa
Last updated June 5 2020 at 11:57 AM

2220 West Dora Street

2220 West Dora Street · (480) 568-2666
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2220 West Dora Street, Mesa, AZ 85201

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit APT 213 · Avail. now

$975

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 948 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
20'' porcelain tile flooring! Great price for a 2 bed 2 bath! Walk to light rail station. Located Near Dobson Rd and University Rd! Close to shopping, MCC, ASU, freeways and much more. Act quickly will not last at this price! Call AJ Smith @ (480) 568-2666 or email AJ@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions) NO DOGS
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $975, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,218.75, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2220 West Dora Street have any available units?
2220 West Dora Street has a unit available for $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 2220 West Dora Street currently offering any rent specials?
2220 West Dora Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2220 West Dora Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2220 West Dora Street is pet friendly.
Does 2220 West Dora Street offer parking?
No, 2220 West Dora Street does not offer parking.
Does 2220 West Dora Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2220 West Dora Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2220 West Dora Street have a pool?
No, 2220 West Dora Street does not have a pool.
Does 2220 West Dora Street have accessible units?
No, 2220 West Dora Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2220 West Dora Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2220 West Dora Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2220 West Dora Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2220 West Dora Street has units with air conditioning.
