Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 2207 W. Peralta Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
2207 W. Peralta Ave
Last updated August 16 2019 at 3:41 PM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2207 W. Peralta Ave
2207 West Peralta Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
2207 West Peralta Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85202
Amenities
pet friendly
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- CUTE 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME WITH NEW PAINT AND FLOORING LARGE FENCED YARD, CEILING FANS. **GREAT LOCATION**
(RLNE5074871)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2207 W. Peralta Ave have any available units?
2207 W. Peralta Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mesa, AZ
.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mesa Rent Report
.
Is 2207 W. Peralta Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2207 W. Peralta Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2207 W. Peralta Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2207 W. Peralta Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2207 W. Peralta Ave offer parking?
No, 2207 W. Peralta Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2207 W. Peralta Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2207 W. Peralta Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2207 W. Peralta Ave have a pool?
No, 2207 W. Peralta Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2207 W. Peralta Ave have accessible units?
No, 2207 W. Peralta Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2207 W. Peralta Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2207 W. Peralta Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2207 W. Peralta Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2207 W. Peralta Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Village at Lindsay Park
1441 S Lindsay Rd
Mesa, AZ 85204
Twin Palms
1101 S Sycamore
Mesa, AZ 85202
Falcon Glen
4225 E University Dr
Mesa, AZ 85205
Vista Valley
922 S Longmore
Mesa, AZ 85202
Cortland Mountain Vista
1304 S 105th Pl
Mesa, AZ 85209
Villetta Apartments
1840 W Emelita Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
Superstition Vista
450 S Acacia
Mesa, AZ 85204
The Julia
546 S Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85210
Similar Pages
Mesa 1 Bedrooms
Mesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with Parking
Mesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Phoenix, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Queen Creek, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Dobson Ranch
The Groves
Comite De Families En Accion
Kleinman Park
Ncra
Roosevelt
Mesa Grande
Augusta Ranch
Apartments Near Colleges
Mesa Community College
Arizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community College
Rio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College