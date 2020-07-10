Rent Calculator
2156 W EL MORO Avenue
2156 W EL MORO Avenue
2156 West El Moro Avenue
·
Location
2156 West El Moro Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85202
Amenities
pool
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
GREAT HOME IN GREAT LOCATION! 3 BDRM, 2 BA, EAT IN KITCHEN, GREAT ROOM CONCEPT, ALL APPLIANCES, AND A POOL MAKE THIS HOME EXACTLY WHAT YOUR CLIENTS ARE LOOKING FOR!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2156 W EL MORO Avenue have any available units?
2156 W EL MORO Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mesa, AZ
.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mesa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2156 W EL MORO Avenue have?
Some of 2156 W EL MORO Avenue's amenities include pool, fireplace, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2156 W EL MORO Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2156 W EL MORO Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2156 W EL MORO Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2156 W EL MORO Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mesa
.
Does 2156 W EL MORO Avenue offer parking?
No, 2156 W EL MORO Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2156 W EL MORO Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2156 W EL MORO Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2156 W EL MORO Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2156 W EL MORO Avenue has a pool.
Does 2156 W EL MORO Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2156 W EL MORO Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2156 W EL MORO Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2156 W EL MORO Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
