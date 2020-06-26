All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 215 S DORAN --.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
215 S DORAN --
Last updated August 29 2019 at 7:19 AM

215 S DORAN --

215 South Doran · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

215 South Doran, Mesa, AZ 85204
Reed Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
RENT SPECIAL: 1 MONTH FREE w/13MONTH LEASE! Recently renovated 1 bed/1 bath with private patio, open floor plan and premium finishes. Everything is NEW from the paint, flooring, cabinets, bathroom fixtures, windows to appliances. Water/Sewer/Trash are included. Pets OK w/owner approval. $150 per pet fee. Renter's Insurance Required. $1095 Security Deposit. $250 Admin Fee. 3.5% Rental Sales Tax and Municipal Service Fee added to monthly rent. Application Fees are $49.95 per adult and required for anyone over the age of 18 years old that will be living at the property. Tenant to Verify All Utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 S DORAN -- have any available units?
215 S DORAN -- doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 215 S DORAN -- have?
Some of 215 S DORAN --'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 S DORAN -- currently offering any rent specials?
215 S DORAN -- is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 S DORAN -- pet-friendly?
Yes, 215 S DORAN -- is pet friendly.
Does 215 S DORAN -- offer parking?
No, 215 S DORAN -- does not offer parking.
Does 215 S DORAN -- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 215 S DORAN -- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 S DORAN -- have a pool?
No, 215 S DORAN -- does not have a pool.
Does 215 S DORAN -- have accessible units?
No, 215 S DORAN -- does not have accessible units.
Does 215 S DORAN -- have units with dishwashers?
No, 215 S DORAN -- does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Falcon Glen
4225 E University Dr
Mesa, AZ 85205
The Palms at Augusta Ranch
9335 E Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85209
Genoa Lakes
3320 E University Dr
Mesa, AZ 85215
Villetta Apartments
1840 W Emelita Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
BB Living at Eastmark
5150 South Inspirian Parkway
Mesa, AZ 85212
Delano
1800 E Covina St
Mesa, AZ 85203
San Villante
4760 E Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
Aviva
8340 E Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85209

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College