215 S DORAN

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

RENT SPECIAL: 1 MONTH FREE w/13MONTH LEASE! Recently renovated 1 bed/1 bath with private patio, open floor plan and premium finishes. Everything is NEW from the paint, flooring, cabinets, bathroom fixtures, windows to appliances. Water/Sewer/Trash are included. Pets OK w/owner approval. $150 per pet fee. Renter's Insurance Required. $1095 Security Deposit. $250 Admin Fee. 3.5% Rental Sales Tax and Municipal Service Fee added to monthly rent. Application Fees are $49.95 per adult and required for anyone over the age of 18 years old that will be living at the property. Tenant to Verify All Utilities.