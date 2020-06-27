2146 W Isabella Ave #241

Amenities

This unit features a double master floorplan with the two master suites separated by a spacious living area. Nestled in the Dobson Villas which offers a pool and tennis court and easy access to the 101 and 60, Follow the link below to schedule a self-guided tour!



Tenant Costs:

$75 Re-Key Fee

Security Deposit (refundable) $775

Security Fee (non-refundable) $300

$250 pet deposit per pet, plus $10 a month pet rent will apply per pet, if approved (some breed restrictions)

3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin



*Apply online @ www.tctproperties.com - $40 application fee per adult (over 18)



Schedule a viewing at your convenience

https://secure.rently.com/properties/592489



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. TCT Property Management Services, LLC is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

*Disclaimer* If property is located within an HOA, it is applicant responsibility to research all CC&R’s and ensure that any restrictions will be adhered to upon lease execution.



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.