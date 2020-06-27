All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 2146 W Isabella Ave #241.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
2146 W Isabella Ave #241
Last updated August 21 2019 at 6:06 PM

2146 W Isabella Ave #241

2146 West Isabella Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Dobson Ranch
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2146 West Isabella Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85202
Dobson Ranch

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
This unit features a double master floorplan with the two master suites separated by a spacious living area. Nestled in the Dobson Villas which offers a pool and tennis court and easy access to the 101 and 60, Follow the link below to schedule a self-guided tour!

Tenant Costs:
$75 Re-Key Fee
Security Deposit (refundable) $775
Security Fee (non-refundable) $300
$250 pet deposit per pet, plus $10 a month pet rent will apply per pet, if approved (some breed restrictions)
3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin

*Apply online @ www.tctproperties.com - $40 application fee per adult (over 18)

Schedule a viewing at your convenience
https://secure.rently.com/properties/592489

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. TCT Property Management Services, LLC is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*
*Disclaimer* If property is located within an HOA, it is applicant responsibility to research all CC&R’s and ensure that any restrictions will be adhered to upon lease execution.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,075, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,075, Available 8/19/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2146 W Isabella Ave #241 have any available units?
2146 W Isabella Ave #241 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 2146 W Isabella Ave #241 currently offering any rent specials?
2146 W Isabella Ave #241 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2146 W Isabella Ave #241 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2146 W Isabella Ave #241 is pet friendly.
Does 2146 W Isabella Ave #241 offer parking?
No, 2146 W Isabella Ave #241 does not offer parking.
Does 2146 W Isabella Ave #241 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2146 W Isabella Ave #241 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2146 W Isabella Ave #241 have a pool?
Yes, 2146 W Isabella Ave #241 has a pool.
Does 2146 W Isabella Ave #241 have accessible units?
No, 2146 W Isabella Ave #241 does not have accessible units.
Does 2146 W Isabella Ave #241 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2146 W Isabella Ave #241 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2146 W Isabella Ave #241 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2146 W Isabella Ave #241 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

ReNew 3030
3030 E Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85204
Waterford at Superstition Springs
7311 E Southern Ave
Mesa, AZ 85208
Waterford Place
1055 W Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85210
Candela Park
57 N Alma School Rd
Mesa, AZ 85201
The Hamptons
2055 E Hampton Ave
Mesa, AZ 85204
Sonoran Palms
900 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
Premiere at Dana Park
1439 S Val Vista Dr
Mesa, AZ 85206
The Nolan
945 W Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85210

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College