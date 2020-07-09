All apartments in Mesa
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:40 PM

2105 North Lindsay Road

Location

2105 North Lindsay Road, Mesa, AZ 85213

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious home off Lindsey & McKellips, home features double driveways and easy access to schools and shopping. Large lot perfect for toys. Hurry and call today Call AJ Smith @ (480) 568-2666 or email AJ@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

To schedule a self-tour call 480-586-2666. For availability or questions email AJ@brewerstrattonpm.com or view all available properties at www.brewerstrattonpm.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,743.75, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2105 North Lindsay Road have any available units?
2105 North Lindsay Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 2105 North Lindsay Road currently offering any rent specials?
2105 North Lindsay Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2105 North Lindsay Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2105 North Lindsay Road is pet friendly.
Does 2105 North Lindsay Road offer parking?
No, 2105 North Lindsay Road does not offer parking.
Does 2105 North Lindsay Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2105 North Lindsay Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2105 North Lindsay Road have a pool?
No, 2105 North Lindsay Road does not have a pool.
Does 2105 North Lindsay Road have accessible units?
No, 2105 North Lindsay Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2105 North Lindsay Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2105 North Lindsay Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2105 North Lindsay Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2105 North Lindsay Road has units with air conditioning.

