Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
2057 E. Balsam Avenue
Last updated May 9 2019 at 7:43 AM
1 of 14
2057 E. Balsam Avenue
2057 East Balsam Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2057 East Balsam Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85204
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Cute 2 bed 1 bath home. Covered patio and large backyard. Great Location to freeway, shopping, schools, restaurants.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2057 E. Balsam Avenue have any available units?
2057 E. Balsam Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mesa, AZ
.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mesa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2057 E. Balsam Avenue have?
Some of 2057 E. Balsam Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2057 E. Balsam Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2057 E. Balsam Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2057 E. Balsam Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2057 E. Balsam Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2057 E. Balsam Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2057 E. Balsam Avenue offers parking.
Does 2057 E. Balsam Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2057 E. Balsam Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2057 E. Balsam Avenue have a pool?
No, 2057 E. Balsam Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2057 E. Balsam Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2057 E. Balsam Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2057 E. Balsam Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2057 E. Balsam Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
