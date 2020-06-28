2055 S LUTHER

Amenities

Great single-family home in the gated community of Marbella. Community features a community pool & spa, playground, sport court & lush common areas. The home features 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths in a great room floor plan. The kitchen has solid counters. Tile floors throughout. The master bedroom has a spacious attached bath with sink vanity. 2 car garage with epoxy floor. HOA maintains front yard!Property Available 9/24/19Tenant Costs:$85 Re-Key Fee/Security Deposit (refundable) $995/Security Fee (non-refundable) $400/No Pets/3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin