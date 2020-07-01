All apartments in Mesa
Last updated December 10 2019 at 5:05 PM

2053 South Paseo Loma

2053 South Paseo Loma · No Longer Available
Location

2053 South Paseo Loma, Mesa, AZ 85202
Dobson Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
wow! absolutely stunning 3/2 mesa water front house fully remodeled with updated custom paint, wood like plank flooring, like new carpeting, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, fireplace, huge split master, private dock access, 2 car garage, near by schools, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2053 South Paseo Loma have any available units?
2053 South Paseo Loma doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2053 South Paseo Loma have?
Some of 2053 South Paseo Loma's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2053 South Paseo Loma currently offering any rent specials?
2053 South Paseo Loma is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2053 South Paseo Loma pet-friendly?
No, 2053 South Paseo Loma is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 2053 South Paseo Loma offer parking?
Yes, 2053 South Paseo Loma offers parking.
Does 2053 South Paseo Loma have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2053 South Paseo Loma does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2053 South Paseo Loma have a pool?
No, 2053 South Paseo Loma does not have a pool.
Does 2053 South Paseo Loma have accessible units?
No, 2053 South Paseo Loma does not have accessible units.
Does 2053 South Paseo Loma have units with dishwashers?
No, 2053 South Paseo Loma does not have units with dishwashers.

