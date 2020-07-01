205 N LEBARON

Amenities

You will love this remodeled 1352sqft 2 bedroom 1.5 bath townhome with a 1 Car Garage. It features new paint ,new counter tops, new patio doors and new fixtures. On the main level you have the living room kitchen and a half bath. The second floor features 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom a large laundry room storage closet and a great walk out balcony. There is a $60 Application fee. We check credit, criminal and eviction history we verify Residence and employment.Air conditioning, Dishwasher, Fenced yard, Garage parking, Laundry room / hookups, Oven / range, refrigerator