Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
2048 S 87TH Street
Last updated July 28 2019 at 7:20 AM
1 of 20
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2048 S 87TH Street
2048 South 87th Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
2048 South 87th Street, Mesa, AZ 85209
Marbella
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Clean and ready to go now. Great location near 202 and 60. Come see it in person!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2048 S 87TH Street have any available units?
2048 S 87TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mesa, AZ
.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mesa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2048 S 87TH Street have?
Some of 2048 S 87TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2048 S 87TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
2048 S 87TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2048 S 87TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 2048 S 87TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mesa
.
Does 2048 S 87TH Street offer parking?
No, 2048 S 87TH Street does not offer parking.
Does 2048 S 87TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2048 S 87TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2048 S 87TH Street have a pool?
No, 2048 S 87TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 2048 S 87TH Street have accessible units?
No, 2048 S 87TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2048 S 87TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2048 S 87TH Street has units with dishwashers.
