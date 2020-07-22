All apartments in Mesa
2039 W. Nopal Ave
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:34 PM

2039 W. Nopal Ave

2039 West Nopal Avenue · (480) 633-1993
Location

2039 West Nopal Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85202
Dobson Ranch

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2039 W. Nopal Ave · Avail. Sep 15

$1,795

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2073 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
2039 W. Nopal Ave Available 09/15/20 AVAILABLE 9/15/2020!!! - Welcome Home! Open and airy, 3 bedroom, 3 bath with eat in kitchen, spacious family room with fireplace. Low maintenance landscape, Covered patio, 2 car garage, N/S exposure. This wonderful home is located within walking distance to Community Pool, includes Dobson Ranch facilities and is located near shopping, restaurants, schools, bus stop and the 101 freeway.**RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* NO PETS!!! Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2228360)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2039 W. Nopal Ave have any available units?
2039 W. Nopal Ave has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2039 W. Nopal Ave have?
Some of 2039 W. Nopal Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2039 W. Nopal Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2039 W. Nopal Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2039 W. Nopal Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2039 W. Nopal Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 2039 W. Nopal Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2039 W. Nopal Ave offers parking.
Does 2039 W. Nopal Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2039 W. Nopal Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2039 W. Nopal Ave have a pool?
Yes, 2039 W. Nopal Ave has a pool.
Does 2039 W. Nopal Ave have accessible units?
No, 2039 W. Nopal Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2039 W. Nopal Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2039 W. Nopal Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
