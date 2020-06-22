All apartments in Mesa
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2031 S Palmer Circle

2031 South Palmer · No Longer Available
Location

2031 South Palmer, Mesa, AZ 85210
Dobson Woods

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Home in a Great Location
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,405 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated wi

(RLNE4630580)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2031 S Palmer Circle have any available units?
2031 S Palmer Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 2031 S Palmer Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2031 S Palmer Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2031 S Palmer Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2031 S Palmer Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2031 S Palmer Circle offer parking?
No, 2031 S Palmer Circle does not offer parking.
Does 2031 S Palmer Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2031 S Palmer Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2031 S Palmer Circle have a pool?
Yes, 2031 S Palmer Circle has a pool.
Does 2031 S Palmer Circle have accessible units?
No, 2031 S Palmer Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2031 S Palmer Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2031 S Palmer Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2031 S Palmer Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 2031 S Palmer Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
