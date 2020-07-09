Sign Up
Last updated June 27 2019 at 2:09 PM
203 N Saffron Circle
203 North Saffron Circle
·
No Longer Available
Location
203 North Saffron Circle, Mesa, AZ 85205
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
WOW--super cute, clean, refreshed, move-in ready home with 2 bedrooms, 2 baths plus a 2-car garage. Open floor plan with kitchen that opens to the great room. Gated community.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 203 N Saffron Circle have any available units?
203 N Saffron Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mesa, AZ
.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mesa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 203 N Saffron Circle have?
Some of 203 N Saffron Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 203 N Saffron Circle currently offering any rent specials?
203 N Saffron Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 203 N Saffron Circle pet-friendly?
No, 203 N Saffron Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mesa
.
Does 203 N Saffron Circle offer parking?
Yes, 203 N Saffron Circle offers parking.
Does 203 N Saffron Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 203 N Saffron Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 203 N Saffron Circle have a pool?
No, 203 N Saffron Circle does not have a pool.
Does 203 N Saffron Circle have accessible units?
No, 203 N Saffron Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 203 N Saffron Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 203 N Saffron Circle has units with dishwashers.
