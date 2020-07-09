All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like
203 N Saffron Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
203 N Saffron Circle
Last updated June 27 2019 at 2:09 PM

203 N Saffron Circle

203 North Saffron Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

203 North Saffron Circle, Mesa, AZ 85205

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
WOW--super cute, clean, refreshed, move-in ready home with 2 bedrooms, 2 baths plus a 2-car garage. Open floor plan with kitchen that opens to the great room. Gated community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Similar Listings

Twin Palms
1101 S Sycamore
Mesa, AZ 85202
Lakeview at Superstition Springs
1849 S Power Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
Cielo on Gilbert
1710 S Gilbert Rd
Mesa, AZ 85204
Vista Valley
922 S Longmore
Mesa, AZ 85202
Sonoran Palms
900 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
The District at Fiesta Park
1033 S Longmore
Mesa, AZ 85202
San Villante
4760 E Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
Pala Mesa
2433 W Main St
Mesa, AZ 85201
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 203 N Saffron Circle have any available units?
203 N Saffron Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 203 N Saffron Circle have?
Some of 203 N Saffron Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 203 N Saffron Circle currently offering any rent specials?
203 N Saffron Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 203 N Saffron Circle pet-friendly?
No, 203 N Saffron Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 203 N Saffron Circle offer parking?
Yes, 203 N Saffron Circle offers parking.
Does 203 N Saffron Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 203 N Saffron Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 203 N Saffron Circle have a pool?
No, 203 N Saffron Circle does not have a pool.
Does 203 N Saffron Circle have accessible units?
No, 203 N Saffron Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 203 N Saffron Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 203 N Saffron Circle has units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 BedroomsMesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with PoolMesa Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En AccionKleinman ParkNcraRooseveltMesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-TempeGateWay Community CollegeRio Salado CollegeParadise Valley Community College