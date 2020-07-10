All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 2008 North Hall.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
2008 North Hall
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2008 North Hall

2008 North Hall · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2008 North Hall, Mesa, AZ 85203

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home is located in the community of Harris Park. Home features open floor plan, neutral paint and flooring throughout, and lots of storage!

Property Available 8/27/18

Tenant Costs:
$75 Re-Key Fee
Security Deposit (refundable) $1545
Security Fee (non-refundable) $400
$250 pet deposit per pet, plus $10 a month pet rent will apply per pet, if approved (some breed restrictions) No cats
3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin

*Apply online @ www.tctproperties.com - $40 application fee per adult (over 18)

Schedule a viewing at your convenience

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. TCT Property Management Services, LLC is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*
*Disclaimer* If property is located within an HOA, it is applicant responsibility to research all CC&R’s and ensure that any restrictions will be adhered to upon lease execution.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,945, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,945, Available 8/27/18

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2008 North Hall have any available units?
2008 North Hall doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 2008 North Hall currently offering any rent specials?
2008 North Hall is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2008 North Hall pet-friendly?
Yes, 2008 North Hall is pet friendly.
Does 2008 North Hall offer parking?
No, 2008 North Hall does not offer parking.
Does 2008 North Hall have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2008 North Hall does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2008 North Hall have a pool?
No, 2008 North Hall does not have a pool.
Does 2008 North Hall have accessible units?
No, 2008 North Hall does not have accessible units.
Does 2008 North Hall have units with dishwashers?
No, 2008 North Hall does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2008 North Hall have units with air conditioning?
No, 2008 North Hall does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Candela Park
57 N Alma School Rd
Mesa, AZ 85201
Garden Place
1360 W Isabella Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
Sorrento Apartments
901 S Dobson Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202
Luxe 1930
1930 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
The Maddox
2020 E Inverness Ave
Mesa, AZ 85204
Craft @ Gilbert and Baseline
1930 South 24th Street
Mesa, AZ 85204
Indian Springs
1031 S Stewart
Mesa, AZ 85202
Avenue 8
1050 W 8th Ave
Mesa, AZ 85210

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College