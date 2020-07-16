Rent Calculator
All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 1950 N CENTER Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
1950 N CENTER Street
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:11 PM
1950 N CENTER Street
1950 N Center St
Browse Similar Places
Apartments with Pools
Location
1950 N Center St, Mesa, AZ 85201
North Center Street
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
No other rental in the surrounding area will compare with this one. Three bedrooms, 2.5 baths, washer, dryer, refrigerator, 2 car garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1950 N CENTER Street have any available units?
1950 N CENTER Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mesa, AZ
.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mesa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1950 N CENTER Street have?
Some of 1950 N CENTER Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1950 N CENTER Street currently offering any rent specials?
1950 N CENTER Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1950 N CENTER Street pet-friendly?
No, 1950 N CENTER Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mesa
.
Does 1950 N CENTER Street offer parking?
Yes, 1950 N CENTER Street offers parking.
Does 1950 N CENTER Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1950 N CENTER Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1950 N CENTER Street have a pool?
No, 1950 N CENTER Street does not have a pool.
Does 1950 N CENTER Street have accessible units?
No, 1950 N CENTER Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1950 N CENTER Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1950 N CENTER Street has units with dishwashers.
