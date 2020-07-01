Rent Calculator
Mesa, AZ
1942 S EMERSON --
Last updated May 7 2020 at 4:13 AM
1942 S EMERSON --
1942 South Emerson
·
No Longer Available
Location
1942 South Emerson, Mesa, AZ 85210
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, NEW PAINT, NEW CARPET. TILE IN THE RIGHT PLACES.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1942 S EMERSON -- have any available units?
1942 S EMERSON -- doesn't have any available units at this time.
Mesa, AZ
.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mesa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1942 S EMERSON -- have?
Some of 1942 S EMERSON --'s amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and stainless steel.
Amenities section
.
Is 1942 S EMERSON -- currently offering any rent specials?
1942 S EMERSON -- is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1942 S EMERSON -- pet-friendly?
No, 1942 S EMERSON -- is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Mesa
.
Does 1942 S EMERSON -- offer parking?
No, 1942 S EMERSON -- does not offer parking.
Does 1942 S EMERSON -- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1942 S EMERSON -- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1942 S EMERSON -- have a pool?
No, 1942 S EMERSON -- does not have a pool.
Does 1942 S EMERSON -- have accessible units?
No, 1942 S EMERSON -- does not have accessible units.
Does 1942 S EMERSON -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1942 S EMERSON -- has units with dishwashers.
