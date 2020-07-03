All apartments in Mesa
Last updated April 27 2020 at 5:47 PM

1941 S 80th St

1941 South 80th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1941 South 80th Street, Mesa, AZ 85209

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home in East Mesa, new paint and new carpet. 3 bed 2 bath with a backyard. Great location!!! Property is close to superstition springs mall, restaurants, freeways, ASU East and Williams Gateway Airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1941 S 80th St have any available units?
1941 S 80th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1941 S 80th St have?
Some of 1941 S 80th St's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1941 S 80th St currently offering any rent specials?
1941 S 80th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1941 S 80th St pet-friendly?
No, 1941 S 80th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 1941 S 80th St offer parking?
Yes, 1941 S 80th St offers parking.
Does 1941 S 80th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1941 S 80th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1941 S 80th St have a pool?
No, 1941 S 80th St does not have a pool.
Does 1941 S 80th St have accessible units?
No, 1941 S 80th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1941 S 80th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1941 S 80th St has units with dishwashers.

