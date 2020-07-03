Beautiful home in East Mesa, new paint and new carpet. 3 bed 2 bath with a backyard. Great location!!! Property is close to superstition springs mall, restaurants, freeways, ASU East and Williams Gateway Airport.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1941 S 80th St have any available units?
1941 S 80th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1941 S 80th St have?
Some of 1941 S 80th St's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1941 S 80th St currently offering any rent specials?
1941 S 80th St is not currently offering any rent specials.