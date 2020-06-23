All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 1940 W. Des Moines Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
1940 W. Des Moines Circle
Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:09 AM

1940 W. Des Moines Circle

1940 West Des Moines Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Mesa Grande
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1940 West Des Moines Circle, Mesa, AZ 85201
Mesa Grande

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Updated 3 Bedroom Plus Den - Mesa/Tempe Border - This 3 bedroom plus den, 2 bath home makes great use of space and the open floorplan is great for entertaining. The kitchen has a ton of counter and cabinet space, a breakfast bar and overlooks the dining area and backyard. You will find designer touches every where throughout the rest of the home as well- wainscoting details on the professionally painted walls, bathrooms with detailed tile work, upgraded lighting and ceiling fans and a very popular light gray paint scheme. The backyard has a large covered patio and plenty of room to enjoy the quiet cul de sac lot the home sits on. This one is a must see for its interior and the location!

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Mosaic Properties is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

Deposit and Fee Structure:

One Time Fees
Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)
Security Deposit: $1525
Cleaning Fee: $250
Lease Administration Fee: $195

Monthly Fees
Monthly Rent: $1525
Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)
Monthly Pet Fee - $25/month per pet (No cats. No Dobermans, Rottweilers, Pitbulls or Chows)

Click APPLY NOW!
Upon approved application the $1525 security deposit & $250 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3767145)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1940 W. Des Moines Circle have any available units?
1940 W. Des Moines Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1940 W. Des Moines Circle have?
Some of 1940 W. Des Moines Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1940 W. Des Moines Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1940 W. Des Moines Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1940 W. Des Moines Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1940 W. Des Moines Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1940 W. Des Moines Circle offer parking?
No, 1940 W. Des Moines Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1940 W. Des Moines Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1940 W. Des Moines Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1940 W. Des Moines Circle have a pool?
No, 1940 W. Des Moines Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1940 W. Des Moines Circle have accessible units?
No, 1940 W. Des Moines Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1940 W. Des Moines Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1940 W. Des Moines Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Move Cross Country
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Springs at Alta Mesa Apartment Homes
1865 N Higley Rd
Mesa, AZ 85205
Vista Valley
922 S Longmore
Mesa, AZ 85202
Mesa Ridge
650 S Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85210
Residences on First
59 West 1st Avenue
Mesa, AZ 85210
Argenta
4104 E Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
Fiesta Village Furnished Apartments
960 W Southern Ave
Mesa, AZ 85210
BB Living at Eastmark
5150 South Inspirian Parkway
Mesa, AZ 85212
Reflections at Red Mountain
2601 E McKellips Rd
Mesa, AZ 85213

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College