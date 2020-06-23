1940 W. Des Moines Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

Updated 3 Bedroom Plus Den - Mesa/Tempe Border - This 3 bedroom plus den, 2 bath home makes great use of space and the open floorplan is great for entertaining. The kitchen has a ton of counter and cabinet space, a breakfast bar and overlooks the dining area and backyard. You will find designer touches every where throughout the rest of the home as well- wainscoting details on the professionally painted walls, bathrooms with detailed tile work, upgraded lighting and ceiling fans and a very popular light gray paint scheme. The backyard has a large covered patio and plenty of room to enjoy the quiet cul de sac lot the home sits on. This one is a must see for its interior and the location!



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Mosaic Properties is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



Deposit and Fee Structure:



One Time Fees

Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)

Security Deposit: $1525

Cleaning Fee: $250

Lease Administration Fee: $195



Monthly Fees

Monthly Rent: $1525

Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)

Monthly Pet Fee - $25/month per pet (No cats. No Dobermans, Rottweilers, Pitbulls or Chows)



Click APPLY NOW!

Upon approved application the $1525 security deposit & $250 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3767145)