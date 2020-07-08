Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 1940 S Alta Vista Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
1940 S Alta Vista Dr
Last updated May 12 2020 at 3:07 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1940 S Alta Vista Dr
1940 South Alta Vista Circle
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Dobson Ranch
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
1940 South Alta Vista Circle, Mesa, AZ 85202
Dobson Ranch
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Dobson Ranch/Lakes 3 bedroom 2 bath home for rent. Large backyard with double RV gate and 2 car garage. Close to US 60, Loop 101 and many amenities. Must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1940 S Alta Vista Dr have any available units?
1940 S Alta Vista Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mesa, AZ
.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mesa Rent Report
.
Is 1940 S Alta Vista Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1940 S Alta Vista Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1940 S Alta Vista Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1940 S Alta Vista Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mesa
.
Does 1940 S Alta Vista Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1940 S Alta Vista Dr offers parking.
Does 1940 S Alta Vista Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1940 S Alta Vista Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1940 S Alta Vista Dr have a pool?
No, 1940 S Alta Vista Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1940 S Alta Vista Dr have accessible units?
No, 1940 S Alta Vista Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1940 S Alta Vista Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1940 S Alta Vista Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1940 S Alta Vista Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1940 S Alta Vista Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Vista Grove
1320 S Val Vista Dr
Mesa, AZ 85204
Waterford at Superstition Springs
7311 E Southern Ave
Mesa, AZ 85208
Tierra Del Sol
1711 S Extension Rd
Mesa, AZ 85210
Envision
1361 S Greenfield Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
Central on Broadway
2145 W Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202
Indian Springs
1031 S Stewart
Mesa, AZ 85202
HUE97
9736 East Balsam Avenue
Mesa, AZ 85208
Aviva
8340 E Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85209
Similar Pages
Mesa 1 Bedrooms
Mesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with Parking
Mesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio Apartments
Pinal County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Phoenix, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Queen Creek, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Dobson Ranch
The Groves
Comite De Families En Accion
Kleinman Park
Ncra
Roosevelt
Mesa Grande
Augusta Ranch
Apartments Near Colleges
Mesa Community College
Arizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community College
Rio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College