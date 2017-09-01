All apartments in Mesa
1915 S 39th Street #98

1915 South 39th Street · (844) 874-2669
Location

1915 South 39th Street, Mesa, AZ 85206

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1915 S 39th Street #98 Mesa AZ · Avail. now

$1,649

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1292 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
Delightful Home in a Quiet Neighborhood
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,292 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This require

(RLNE5795426)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1915 S 39th Street #98 have any available units?
1915 S 39th Street #98 has a unit available for $1,649 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1915 S 39th Street #98 have?
Some of 1915 S 39th Street #98's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1915 S 39th Street #98 currently offering any rent specials?
1915 S 39th Street #98 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1915 S 39th Street #98 pet-friendly?
No, 1915 S 39th Street #98 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 1915 S 39th Street #98 offer parking?
No, 1915 S 39th Street #98 does not offer parking.
Does 1915 S 39th Street #98 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1915 S 39th Street #98 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1915 S 39th Street #98 have a pool?
Yes, 1915 S 39th Street #98 has a pool.
Does 1915 S 39th Street #98 have accessible units?
No, 1915 S 39th Street #98 does not have accessible units.
Does 1915 S 39th Street #98 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1915 S 39th Street #98 has units with dishwashers.
