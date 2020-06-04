All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 1845 E. Boise St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
1845 E. Boise St.
Last updated July 30 2019 at 9:55 AM

1845 E. Boise St.

1845 East Boise Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1845 East Boise Street, Mesa, AZ 85203

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1845 E. Boise St. Available 08/01/19 Very nice home with 2 living areas - Very nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home with 2 living areas, beautiful kitchen, tile floors throughout and large back yard with covered patio

Fees:
Application fee - $50
Security deposit (refundable) - $1195
Cleaning deposit (refundable) - $200
Pet deposit (refundable) - $200
Lease preparation fee (non-refundable) - $195
Pet approval fee (non-refundable) - $150
City rental tax - 2%
Monthly administrative fee - 1%

(RLNE5058480)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1845 E. Boise St. have any available units?
1845 E. Boise St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 1845 E. Boise St. currently offering any rent specials?
1845 E. Boise St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1845 E. Boise St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1845 E. Boise St. is pet friendly.
Does 1845 E. Boise St. offer parking?
No, 1845 E. Boise St. does not offer parking.
Does 1845 E. Boise St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1845 E. Boise St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1845 E. Boise St. have a pool?
No, 1845 E. Boise St. does not have a pool.
Does 1845 E. Boise St. have accessible units?
No, 1845 E. Boise St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1845 E. Boise St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1845 E. Boise St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1845 E. Boise St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1845 E. Boise St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Verona Park
1666 South Extension
Mesa, AZ 85210
Dana Park Apartments
1440 S Val Vista Dr
Mesa, AZ 85204
Alantra
510 S Extension Rd
Mesa, AZ 85210
Aventerra at Dobson Ranch
1960 W Keating Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
Stonegate Furnished Apartments
825 S Alma School Rd
Mesa, AZ 85210
Indian Springs
1031 S Stewart
Mesa, AZ 85202
Avenue 8
1050 W 8th Ave
Mesa, AZ 85210
Aviva
8340 E Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85209

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College