Mesa, AZ
1833 N EDGEWATER Circle
Last updated May 12 2020 at 9:08 AM

1833 N EDGEWATER Circle

1833 North Edgewater Circle · (480) 707-1918
Location

1833 North Edgewater Circle, Mesa, AZ 85207
Moondance

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1409 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
NO HOA! New Windows, AC, Flooring, washer /Dryer and hot water heater. Large 2.5 Car Garage/Workshop with separate AC and Multiple 220 Volt Power. Updated Kitchen With beautiful wood cabinets and whisper close hinges, New bathroom vanities and tile showers. Closed Circuit Security System. USB outlets in Bedrooms. Large Backyard with 8x10 shed and out doors sink. Low Maintenance yard with automatic front watering. Custom artistic automatic gate. Close to 202 Red mountain Freeway. Easy to Show!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1833 N EDGEWATER Circle have any available units?
1833 N EDGEWATER Circle has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1833 N EDGEWATER Circle have?
Some of 1833 N EDGEWATER Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1833 N EDGEWATER Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1833 N EDGEWATER Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1833 N EDGEWATER Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1833 N EDGEWATER Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 1833 N EDGEWATER Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1833 N EDGEWATER Circle does offer parking.
Does 1833 N EDGEWATER Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1833 N EDGEWATER Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1833 N EDGEWATER Circle have a pool?
No, 1833 N EDGEWATER Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1833 N EDGEWATER Circle have accessible units?
No, 1833 N EDGEWATER Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1833 N EDGEWATER Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1833 N EDGEWATER Circle has units with dishwashers.
