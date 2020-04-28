1833 N EDGEWATER Circle

Amenities
NO HOA! New Windows, AC, Flooring, washer /Dryer and hot water heater. Large 2.5 Car Garage/Workshop with separate AC and Multiple 220 Volt Power. Updated Kitchen With beautiful wood cabinets and whisper close hinges, New bathroom vanities and tile showers. Closed Circuit Security System. USB outlets in Bedrooms. Large Backyard with 8x10 shed and out doors sink. Low Maintenance yard with automatic front watering. Custom artistic automatic gate. Close to 202 Red mountain Freeway. Easy to Show!!!