1827 S 80th St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

Gorgeous mobile home at Sossamon/Baseline -- NO HOA! Ready for Move In 05/10/2020! Tenant Occupied so drive by only please. This home has fresh interior paint and newer carpet. Back yard has a large storage shed. The home features kitchen, living room, 2 beds w/ large den and two bathrooms. One small dog under 25 pounds OK with $45 per month pet rent. No Section 8.



$60 non-refundable Application Fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative Fee of $125 due at move in. $300 refundable Cleaning Deposit. $400 refundable Pet Deposit. $950 refundable Security Deposit. Earnest Deposit is non-refundable when application is approved.



The third party vendor has a pet application fee of $20 for the first pet and $15 for each additional. This can be completed at -- https://marketedgeaz.petscreening.com/



Preliminary requirements: Please drive by property before submitting application; No past evictions or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; Full move in funds (non-refundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.