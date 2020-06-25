All apartments in Mesa
Last updated May 10 2019

1810 East 2nd Avenue

1810 East 2nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1810 East 2nd Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85204

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully restored property in the heart of Mesa! Travertine bath and showers, 18' tile floors, block fenced yard, stone vaneer front, patio, private back yard!

Call Janna Welch @ (480) 568-2666 or email janna@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,562.50

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1810 East 2nd Avenue have any available units?
1810 East 2nd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 1810 East 2nd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1810 East 2nd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1810 East 2nd Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1810 East 2nd Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1810 East 2nd Avenue offer parking?
No, 1810 East 2nd Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1810 East 2nd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1810 East 2nd Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1810 East 2nd Avenue have a pool?
No, 1810 East 2nd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1810 East 2nd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1810 East 2nd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1810 East 2nd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1810 East 2nd Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1810 East 2nd Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1810 East 2nd Avenue has units with air conditioning.
