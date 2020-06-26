All apartments in Mesa
1808 E Jamaica Ave.
Last updated June 7 2019 at 10:54 PM

1808 E Jamaica Ave

1808 East Jamaica Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1808 East Jamaica Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85204

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 bed, 2 bath home Conveniently Located Near Gilbert and Baseline! All of the bedrooms are great sizes.

Call AJ Smith @ (480) 568-2666 or email AJ@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
NO PETS
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,275, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,593.75, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1808 E Jamaica Ave have any available units?
1808 E Jamaica Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 1808 E Jamaica Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1808 E Jamaica Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1808 E Jamaica Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1808 E Jamaica Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1808 E Jamaica Ave offer parking?
No, 1808 E Jamaica Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1808 E Jamaica Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1808 E Jamaica Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1808 E Jamaica Ave have a pool?
No, 1808 E Jamaica Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1808 E Jamaica Ave have accessible units?
No, 1808 E Jamaica Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1808 E Jamaica Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1808 E Jamaica Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1808 E Jamaica Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1808 E Jamaica Ave has units with air conditioning.

