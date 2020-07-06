Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 1806 W ONZA Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
1806 W ONZA Avenue
Last updated May 3 2020 at 11:36 PM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1806 W ONZA Avenue
1806 West Onza Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
1806 West Onza Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85202
Palo Verde Park
Amenities
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Super cute and great location for this home in Mesa. Large corner lot, grass back yard for outdoor entertaining and/or kids, pets. Nice open kitchen and hard floor surfaces throughout.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1806 W ONZA Avenue have any available units?
1806 W ONZA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mesa, AZ
.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mesa Rent Report
.
Is 1806 W ONZA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1806 W ONZA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1806 W ONZA Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1806 W ONZA Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1806 W ONZA Avenue offer parking?
No, 1806 W ONZA Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1806 W ONZA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1806 W ONZA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1806 W ONZA Avenue have a pool?
No, 1806 W ONZA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1806 W ONZA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1806 W ONZA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1806 W ONZA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1806 W ONZA Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1806 W ONZA Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1806 W ONZA Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Find a Sublet
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Vista Grove
1320 S Val Vista Dr
Mesa, AZ 85204
Mesa Ridge
650 S Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85210
Tierra Del Sol
1711 S Extension Rd
Mesa, AZ 85210
Stonegate Furnished Apartments
825 S Alma School Rd
Mesa, AZ 85210
The Place at El Prado
1050 S Longmore
Mesa, AZ 85202
Premiere at Dana Park
1439 S Val Vista Dr
Mesa, AZ 85206
Woodstream Village
1230 N Mesa Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
Avenue 8
1050 W 8th Ave
Mesa, AZ 85210
Similar Pages
Mesa 1 Bedrooms
Mesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with Parking
Mesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio Apartments
Pinal County
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Phoenix, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Queen Creek, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Dobson Ranch
The Groves
Comite De Families En Accion
Kleinman Park
Ncra
Roosevelt
Mesa Grande
Augusta Ranch
Apartments Near Colleges
Mesa Community College
Arizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community College
Rio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College