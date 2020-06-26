Rent Calculator
1804 N SINOVA Street
1804 N SINOVA Street
1804 North Sinova
·
No Longer Available
1804 North Sinova, Mesa, AZ 85205
Alta Mesa
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful home with tile through-out. Sought after home in a nice quiet Alta Mesa Gated community. Home is clean and ready for immediate move-in. Home comes with all appliances and a private backyard.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Does 1804 N SINOVA Street have any available units?
1804 N SINOVA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mesa, AZ
.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mesa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1804 N SINOVA Street have?
Some of 1804 N SINOVA Street's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1804 N SINOVA Street currently offering any rent specials?
1804 N SINOVA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1804 N SINOVA Street pet-friendly?
No, 1804 N SINOVA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mesa
.
Does 1804 N SINOVA Street offer parking?
Yes, 1804 N SINOVA Street offers parking.
Does 1804 N SINOVA Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1804 N SINOVA Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1804 N SINOVA Street have a pool?
No, 1804 N SINOVA Street does not have a pool.
Does 1804 N SINOVA Street have accessible units?
No, 1804 N SINOVA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1804 N SINOVA Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1804 N SINOVA Street has units with dishwashers.
