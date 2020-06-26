All apartments in Mesa
Last updated June 10 2019 at 2:05 PM

1804 N SINOVA Street

1804 North Sinova · No Longer Available
Location

1804 North Sinova, Mesa, AZ 85205
Alta Mesa

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful home with tile through-out. Sought after home in a nice quiet Alta Mesa Gated community. Home is clean and ready for immediate move-in. Home comes with all appliances and a private backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1804 N SINOVA Street have any available units?
1804 N SINOVA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1804 N SINOVA Street have?
Some of 1804 N SINOVA Street's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1804 N SINOVA Street currently offering any rent specials?
1804 N SINOVA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1804 N SINOVA Street pet-friendly?
No, 1804 N SINOVA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 1804 N SINOVA Street offer parking?
Yes, 1804 N SINOVA Street offers parking.
Does 1804 N SINOVA Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1804 N SINOVA Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1804 N SINOVA Street have a pool?
No, 1804 N SINOVA Street does not have a pool.
Does 1804 N SINOVA Street have accessible units?
No, 1804 N SINOVA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1804 N SINOVA Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1804 N SINOVA Street has units with dishwashers.
