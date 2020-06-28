All apartments in Mesa
Last updated November 16 2019 at 5:02 AM

1765 East Pepper Circle

1765 East Pepper Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1765 East Pepper Circle, Mesa, AZ 85203

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Walking distance to park and light rail! Located Near Gilbert Rd and Main! Well maintained complex Unit has 2 bedrooms, inside laundry and private yards!

For information and instructions on self-viewing, please call 480-568-2666. To contact agent directly, please call/text Karen Heimbach at 480-662-4081 or email karen@brewerstrattonpm.com. To view all our available homes, please visit our website at www.brewerstrattonpm.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:
Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $950, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,187.50, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1765 East Pepper Circle have any available units?
1765 East Pepper Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 1765 East Pepper Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1765 East Pepper Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1765 East Pepper Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1765 East Pepper Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1765 East Pepper Circle offer parking?
No, 1765 East Pepper Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1765 East Pepper Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1765 East Pepper Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1765 East Pepper Circle have a pool?
No, 1765 East Pepper Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1765 East Pepper Circle have accessible units?
No, 1765 East Pepper Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1765 East Pepper Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1765 East Pepper Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1765 East Pepper Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1765 East Pepper Circle has units with air conditioning.
