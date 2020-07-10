All apartments in Mesa
Last updated January 7 2020 at 11:22 PM

1758 N NEVADA Way

1758 North Nevada Way · No Longer Available
Location

1758 North Nevada Way, Mesa, AZ 85203
Park of the Canals

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1758 N NEVADA Way have any available units?
1758 N NEVADA Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1758 N NEVADA Way have?
Some of 1758 N NEVADA Way's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1758 N NEVADA Way currently offering any rent specials?
1758 N NEVADA Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1758 N NEVADA Way pet-friendly?
No, 1758 N NEVADA Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 1758 N NEVADA Way offer parking?
No, 1758 N NEVADA Way does not offer parking.
Does 1758 N NEVADA Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1758 N NEVADA Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1758 N NEVADA Way have a pool?
No, 1758 N NEVADA Way does not have a pool.
Does 1758 N NEVADA Way have accessible units?
No, 1758 N NEVADA Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1758 N NEVADA Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1758 N NEVADA Way has units with dishwashers.

