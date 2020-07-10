Sign Up
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
1758 N NEVADA Way
Last updated January 7 2020 at 11:22 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Rent Calculator
Helpful Articles
FAQs
1758 N NEVADA Way
1758 North Nevada Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Location
1758 North Nevada Way, Mesa, AZ 85203
Park of the Canals
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 1758 N NEVADA Way have any available units?
1758 N NEVADA Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mesa, AZ
.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mesa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1758 N NEVADA Way have?
Some of 1758 N NEVADA Way's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1758 N NEVADA Way currently offering any rent specials?
1758 N NEVADA Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1758 N NEVADA Way pet-friendly?
No, 1758 N NEVADA Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mesa
.
Does 1758 N NEVADA Way offer parking?
No, 1758 N NEVADA Way does not offer parking.
Does 1758 N NEVADA Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1758 N NEVADA Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1758 N NEVADA Way have a pool?
No, 1758 N NEVADA Way does not have a pool.
Does 1758 N NEVADA Way have accessible units?
No, 1758 N NEVADA Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1758 N NEVADA Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1758 N NEVADA Way has units with dishwashers.
