All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 1751 West Carol Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
1751 West Carol Avenue
Last updated April 24 2020 at 4:24 PM

1751 West Carol Avenue

1751 West Carol Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1751 West Carol Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85202
Pleasant Shadows

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
A charming 4 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready!  Cozy living room with tile floors! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to dining area and much more! Covered back patio and fenced yard! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1751 West Carol Avenue have any available units?
1751 West Carol Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 1751 West Carol Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1751 West Carol Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1751 West Carol Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1751 West Carol Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1751 West Carol Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1751 West Carol Avenue offers parking.
Does 1751 West Carol Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1751 West Carol Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1751 West Carol Avenue have a pool?
No, 1751 West Carol Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1751 West Carol Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1751 West Carol Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1751 West Carol Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1751 West Carol Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1751 West Carol Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1751 West Carol Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Verona Park
1666 South Extension
Mesa, AZ 85210
San Posada by Mark-Taylor
2318 S Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85210
Sandal Ridge Apartments
645 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
Candela Park
57 N Alma School Rd
Mesa, AZ 85201
The Madison
520 N Mesa Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
The Mark at 87
708 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
Premiere at Dana Park
1439 S Val Vista Dr
Mesa, AZ 85206
Madera Point
445 S Dobson Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College