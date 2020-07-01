All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 1750 S Alma School.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
1750 S Alma School
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

1750 S Alma School

1750 South Alma School Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Dobson Ranch
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1750 South Alma School Road, Mesa, AZ 85210
Dobson Ranch

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautiful floor plan. Unit doesnt share walls, unit located on the second floor. Nice streerview.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1750 S Alma School have any available units?
1750 S Alma School doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 1750 S Alma School currently offering any rent specials?
1750 S Alma School is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1750 S Alma School pet-friendly?
No, 1750 S Alma School is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 1750 S Alma School offer parking?
No, 1750 S Alma School does not offer parking.
Does 1750 S Alma School have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1750 S Alma School does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1750 S Alma School have a pool?
No, 1750 S Alma School does not have a pool.
Does 1750 S Alma School have accessible units?
No, 1750 S Alma School does not have accessible units.
Does 1750 S Alma School have units with dishwashers?
No, 1750 S Alma School does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1750 S Alma School have units with air conditioning?
No, 1750 S Alma School does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stone Canyon
5210 E Hampton Ave
Mesa, AZ 85206
Vista Grove
1320 S Val Vista Dr
Mesa, AZ 85204
Avilla Lehi Crossing
3425 East Thomas Road
Mesa, AZ 85213
Villetta Apartments
1840 W Emelita Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
Superstition Canyon
1247 S 96th St
Mesa, AZ 85209
The Mark at 87
708 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
Avenue 8
1050 W 8th Ave
Mesa, AZ 85210
Aviva
8340 E Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85209

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College