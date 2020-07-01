Rent Calculator
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
1750 S Alma School
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM
1 of 1
1750 S Alma School
1750 South Alma School Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
1750 South Alma School Road, Mesa, AZ 85210
Dobson Ranch
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautiful floor plan. Unit doesnt share walls, unit located on the second floor. Nice streerview.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1750 S Alma School have any available units?
1750 S Alma School doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mesa, AZ
.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mesa Rent Report
.
Is 1750 S Alma School currently offering any rent specials?
1750 S Alma School is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1750 S Alma School pet-friendly?
No, 1750 S Alma School is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mesa
.
Does 1750 S Alma School offer parking?
No, 1750 S Alma School does not offer parking.
Does 1750 S Alma School have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1750 S Alma School does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1750 S Alma School have a pool?
No, 1750 S Alma School does not have a pool.
Does 1750 S Alma School have accessible units?
No, 1750 S Alma School does not have accessible units.
Does 1750 S Alma School have units with dishwashers?
No, 1750 S Alma School does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1750 S Alma School have units with air conditioning?
No, 1750 S Alma School does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
