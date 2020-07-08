All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 1750 East Decatur Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
1750 East Decatur Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1750 East Decatur Street

1750 East Decatur Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1750 East Decatur Street, Mesa, AZ 85203

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,909 sf home is located in Mesa, AZ. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, tiled kitchen with black appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1750 East Decatur Street have any available units?
1750 East Decatur Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1750 East Decatur Street have?
Some of 1750 East Decatur Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1750 East Decatur Street currently offering any rent specials?
1750 East Decatur Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1750 East Decatur Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1750 East Decatur Street is pet friendly.
Does 1750 East Decatur Street offer parking?
Yes, 1750 East Decatur Street offers parking.
Does 1750 East Decatur Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1750 East Decatur Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1750 East Decatur Street have a pool?
No, 1750 East Decatur Street does not have a pool.
Does 1750 East Decatur Street have accessible units?
No, 1750 East Decatur Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1750 East Decatur Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1750 East Decatur Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakeview at Superstition Springs
1849 S Power Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
Trails at Harris
1653 S Harris Dr
Mesa, AZ 85204
Waterford Place
1055 W Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85210
Villetta Apartments
1840 W Emelita Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
Superstition Vista
450 S Acacia
Mesa, AZ 85204
Sorrento Apartments
901 S Dobson Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202
The Mark at 87
708 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
Glen at Mesa
1233 N Mesa Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College