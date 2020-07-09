1739 East Broadway Road

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/17a14ed0b6 ---- . Park Mesa Community . 3 bedroom/2 bath with one car garage home . Living room with ceiling fan and tile floor . One bedroom located on first floor with new carpet . Full bath on first floor . Secondary bedrooms located on second floor with ceiling fan and new carpet . Back bedroom has oversized closet . Small balcony off second floor . Kitchen has tile flooring with range/oven, refrigerator and oak cabinets *1 small dog allowed for an additional $30 per month. Sorry, no cats are permitted. This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs. Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property.$100 non-refundable administration fee due at time of deposit. An additional 4% monthly administration fee is added to all rental payments. On-time rental payments are required to be made through on-line payment center to avoid payment processing fee of $15. *Applications submitted before the scheduled viewing date are not reviewed or processed. Please schedule a viewing date and time according to the available viewing calendar. Once you have viewed the inside of the property please submit the application for anyone 18 years and older who will be living at the property. We process the applications in the order we received them completed. Thank you. Security Deposits: ? $695 Refundable ? $300 non-refundable redecorating fee