All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 1739 East Broadway Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
1739 East Broadway Road
Last updated May 9 2019 at 1:19 PM

1739 East Broadway Road

1739 East Broadway Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1739 East Broadway Road, Mesa, AZ 85204
Reed Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
ceiling fan
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/17a14ed0b6 ---- . Park Mesa Community . 3 bedroom/2 bath with one car garage home . Living room with ceiling fan and tile floor . One bedroom located on first floor with new carpet . Full bath on first floor . Secondary bedrooms located on second floor with ceiling fan and new carpet . Back bedroom has oversized closet . Small balcony off second floor . Kitchen has tile flooring with range/oven, refrigerator and oak cabinets *1 small dog allowed for an additional $30 per month. Sorry, no cats are permitted. This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs. Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property.$100 non-refundable administration fee due at time of deposit. An additional 4% monthly administration fee is added to all rental payments. On-time rental payments are required to be made through on-line payment center to avoid payment processing fee of $15. *Applications submitted before the scheduled viewing date are not reviewed or processed. Please schedule a viewing date and time according to the available viewing calendar. Once you have viewed the inside of the property please submit the application for anyone 18 years and older who will be living at the property. We process the applications in the order we received them completed. Thank you. Security Deposits: ? $695 Refundable ? $300 non-refundable redecorating fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1739 East Broadway Road have any available units?
1739 East Broadway Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1739 East Broadway Road have?
Some of 1739 East Broadway Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1739 East Broadway Road currently offering any rent specials?
1739 East Broadway Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1739 East Broadway Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1739 East Broadway Road is pet friendly.
Does 1739 East Broadway Road offer parking?
Yes, 1739 East Broadway Road offers parking.
Does 1739 East Broadway Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1739 East Broadway Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1739 East Broadway Road have a pool?
No, 1739 East Broadway Road does not have a pool.
Does 1739 East Broadway Road have accessible units?
No, 1739 East Broadway Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1739 East Broadway Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1739 East Broadway Road does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakeview at Superstition Springs
1849 S Power Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
Stone Canyon
5210 E Hampton Ave
Mesa, AZ 85206
Mesa Ridge
650 S Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85210
Aventerra at Dobson Ranch
1960 W Keating Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
Emerald Apartments
1030 S Dobson Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202
Ascend at Red Mountain
2217 N Power Rd
Mesa, AZ 85215
The Maddox
2020 E Inverness Ave
Mesa, AZ 85204
Madera Point
445 S Dobson Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College