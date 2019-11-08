All apartments in Mesa
1728 W ISABELLA Avenue
Last updated March 2 2020 at 5:55 PM

1728 W ISABELLA Avenue

1728 West Isabella Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1728 West Isabella Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85202
Dobson Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
Excellent Location. 3 bedroom, 2 bath with pool in great central location. Close to shopping, freeway access, dining, and more. Formal living and dining as you walk in, family room with fireplace that overlooks the backyard. Kitchen has granite, breakfast bar, abundant cabinetry and all appliances. Mase full hallway bathroom and master bedroom has separate exit to the backyard. Walk in closet and dual vanities. Easy Access to Award winning schools, shopping and restaurants. Easy Access to 60 and 101. Please note there is $100 on top of rent for monthly pool service.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

