1728 W ISABELLA Avenue

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher walk in closets pool fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven walk in closets Property Amenities pool

Excellent Location. 3 bedroom, 2 bath with pool in great central location. Close to shopping, freeway access, dining, and more. Formal living and dining as you walk in, family room with fireplace that overlooks the backyard. Kitchen has granite, breakfast bar, abundant cabinetry and all appliances. Mase full hallway bathroom and master bedroom has separate exit to the backyard. Walk in closet and dual vanities. Easy Access to Award winning schools, shopping and restaurants. Easy Access to 60 and 101. Please note there is $100 on top of rent for monthly pool service.