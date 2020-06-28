All apartments in Mesa
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

1725 N Date St

1725 North Date · No Longer Available
Location

1725 North Date, Mesa, AZ 85201
Comite de Families en Accion

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
courtyard
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2530e670e0 ---- Large 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Townhouse in Mesa near McKellips and Country Club. With 1394 s.f. of living space this single story townhouse is on an attractive private corner lot, complete with a courtyard, shed and fenced in yard. CLOSE TO ASU Downtown & East Campus, Tempe Marketplace, MCC, light rail, shopping and has great freeway access to the 101, 202 and I-10. Freshly painted and move in ready. All appliances included even a full size washer and dryer!! Other Amenities include a 2 Car Carport, AC, Blinds & Curtains, ceiling fans, walk in closets, tile and Carpet. Enjoy the community park, gazebo and picnic area. A MUST SEE!!! Please visit our website at rpmeastvalley.com for applications and to schedule a tour 5% tax/admin fee shall be applied to monthly rental rate. Sorry NO Pets Allowed. Fenced Heat (Electric) Patio / Deck Stove / Oven (Elec) Washer Washer / Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1725 N Date St have any available units?
1725 N Date St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1725 N Date St have?
Some of 1725 N Date St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1725 N Date St currently offering any rent specials?
1725 N Date St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1725 N Date St pet-friendly?
No, 1725 N Date St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 1725 N Date St offer parking?
Yes, 1725 N Date St offers parking.
Does 1725 N Date St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1725 N Date St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1725 N Date St have a pool?
No, 1725 N Date St does not have a pool.
Does 1725 N Date St have accessible units?
No, 1725 N Date St does not have accessible units.
Does 1725 N Date St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1725 N Date St does not have units with dishwashers.
