1725 N Date St

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2530e670e0 ---- Large 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Townhouse in Mesa near McKellips and Country Club. With 1394 s.f. of living space this single story townhouse is on an attractive private corner lot, complete with a courtyard, shed and fenced in yard. CLOSE TO ASU Downtown & East Campus, Tempe Marketplace, MCC, light rail, shopping and has great freeway access to the 101, 202 and I-10. Freshly painted and move in ready. All appliances included even a full size washer and dryer!! Other Amenities include a 2 Car Carport, AC, Blinds & Curtains, ceiling fans, walk in closets, tile and Carpet. Enjoy the community park, gazebo and picnic area. A MUST SEE!!! Please visit our website at rpmeastvalley.com for applications and to schedule a tour 5% tax/admin fee shall be applied to monthly rental rate. Sorry NO Pets Allowed. Fenced Heat (Electric) Patio / Deck Stove / Oven (Elec) Washer Washer / Dryer Hookups