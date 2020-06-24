Nice 3bed/2bath home. Family room and living room. Nice kitchen with appliances included. Inside laundry. Washer and Dryer included. Near shopping, restaurants and freeways.LANDSCAPE Maintenance INCLUDED!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1654 S ASH -- have any available units?
1654 S ASH -- doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1654 S ASH -- have?
Some of 1654 S ASH --'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1654 S ASH -- currently offering any rent specials?
1654 S ASH -- is not currently offering any rent specials.