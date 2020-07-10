Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher carport range

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities carport parking

1653 W. Plana Ave. Available 07/15/19 Mesa 3 Bed/ 2 Bath Single Story - R.S.V.P. Realty



AVAILABLE TO MOVE-IN JULY 15, 2019



1,288 SqFt - 3 Bed 2 Bath: Mesa Great Location! Single Story Property Great Room & Formal Dining - 2 Car Carport - Backyard and Patio, Rock being installed in Front - Located Close to Palo Verde Park and Sun Cir. Trail.



INCLUDED: Range/Oven, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Disposal, Washer/Dryer Hook Up Only.



DIRECTIONS: DOBSON & GUADALUPE - From Guadalupe go South on Dobson, East on Pampa, South on Pennington, East on Peralta, North on Plana (follow street to right to property on the right).



UTILITIES: SRP, City of Mesa



SCHOOLS: Summit Academy, Dobson High



Rent $1,345.00 + 2% Mesa City Tax per month

$1,345.00 Security Deposit ($350.00 of Security Deposit becomes a Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee)

$20.00 Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program Monthly

$50.00 Application Fee Per Person over the Age of 18



R.S.V.P. Realty

(Pictures are from a previous listing)



(RLNE4985474)