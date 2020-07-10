All apartments in Mesa
Last updated June 29 2019 at 9:55 AM

1653 W. Plana Ave.

1653 West Plana Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1653 West Plana Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85202
Palo Verde Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
1653 W. Plana Ave. Available 07/15/19 Mesa 3 Bed/ 2 Bath Single Story - R.S.V.P. Realty

AVAILABLE TO MOVE-IN JULY 15, 2019

1,288 SqFt - 3 Bed 2 Bath: Mesa Great Location! Single Story Property Great Room & Formal Dining - 2 Car Carport - Backyard and Patio, Rock being installed in Front - Located Close to Palo Verde Park and Sun Cir. Trail.

INCLUDED: Range/Oven, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Disposal, Washer/Dryer Hook Up Only.

DIRECTIONS: DOBSON & GUADALUPE - From Guadalupe go South on Dobson, East on Pampa, South on Pennington, East on Peralta, North on Plana (follow street to right to property on the right).

UTILITIES: SRP, City of Mesa

SCHOOLS: Summit Academy, Dobson High

Rent $1,345.00 + 2% Mesa City Tax per month
$1,345.00 Security Deposit ($350.00 of Security Deposit becomes a Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee)
$20.00 Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program Monthly
$50.00 Application Fee Per Person over the Age of 18

R.S.V.P. Realty
(Pictures are from a previous listing)

(RLNE4985474)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1653 W. Plana Ave. have any available units?
1653 W. Plana Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1653 W. Plana Ave. have?
Some of 1653 W. Plana Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1653 W. Plana Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1653 W. Plana Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1653 W. Plana Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 1653 W. Plana Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 1653 W. Plana Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1653 W. Plana Ave. offers parking.
Does 1653 W. Plana Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1653 W. Plana Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1653 W. Plana Ave. have a pool?
No, 1653 W. Plana Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1653 W. Plana Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1653 W. Plana Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1653 W. Plana Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1653 W. Plana Ave. has units with dishwashers.

