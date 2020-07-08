Rent Calculator
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
1606 W NATAL Avenue
Last updated May 15 2020 at 6:36 AM
1 of 1
1606 W NATAL Avenue
1606 West Natal Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1606 West Natal Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85202
Dobson Ranch
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
GREAT LOCATION, CLOSE TO SCHOOLS, SHOPPING AND MORE. LARGE BACKYARD, LOTS OF TREES, LARGE COVERED PATIIO.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1606 W NATAL Avenue have any available units?
1606 W NATAL Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mesa, AZ
.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mesa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1606 W NATAL Avenue have?
Some of 1606 W NATAL Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1606 W NATAL Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1606 W NATAL Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1606 W NATAL Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1606 W NATAL Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mesa
.
Does 1606 W NATAL Avenue offer parking?
No, 1606 W NATAL Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1606 W NATAL Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1606 W NATAL Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1606 W NATAL Avenue have a pool?
No, 1606 W NATAL Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1606 W NATAL Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1606 W NATAL Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1606 W NATAL Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1606 W NATAL Avenue has units with dishwashers.
