155 N Horne St Apt B
Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:50 AM

155 N Horne St Apt B

155 North Horne Road · No Longer Available
Location

155 North Horne Road, Mesa, AZ 85203
Fraser Fields

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
coffee bar
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
Great Mesa Location at N Home St and E 1st Pl. Close to Freeway, shopping, dining, and entertainment. This beautiful apartment has 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom with a refrigerator and electric range oven, with security door, air-conditioner and ceiling fan. This apartment is close to William K Eaton School, Edison Elementary School, and Sign. The closest grocery stores are Arizona Salsa and Spice Co, Smart & Final and Food City. Coffee shops include Lost Dutchman Coffee House, Volstead Public House, and Jarrod's Coffee, Tea, & Gallery. Close by restaurants includes Tacos Al Carbon, El Asadero and Mariscos Cazo de Oro. Also near Pioneer Park, Escobedo Park, and Washington Park.

-Move-in special! $250.00 off your 1st full month's rent!

Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee per Adult.
A one-time Resident Admin fee of $235.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Property Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co
unitId: 9o1q5kvia39aneag

(RLNE5739388)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

