Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1545 E Glade Avenue
1545 East Glade Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
1545 East Glade Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85204
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
Beautiful and spacious house. freshly painted inside and out, spacious 2 car garage, big front and backyard with cytus trees. youre clients will love this spacious house.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1545 E Glade Avenue have any available units?
1545 E Glade Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mesa, AZ
.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mesa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1545 E Glade Avenue have?
Some of 1545 E Glade Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1545 E Glade Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1545 E Glade Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1545 E Glade Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1545 E Glade Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mesa
.
Does 1545 E Glade Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1545 E Glade Avenue offers parking.
Does 1545 E Glade Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1545 E Glade Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1545 E Glade Avenue have a pool?
No, 1545 E Glade Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1545 E Glade Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1545 E Glade Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1545 E Glade Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1545 E Glade Avenue has units with dishwashers.
