153 N GREENWOOD Street

3 BD 3 BA 1892 SQ. FT 2 STORY HOME IN CECINA IN EAST MESA. TILE/WOOD FLOORING, SHUTTERS, 1 BEDROOM AND FULL BATH DOWNSTAIRS, BALCONY OFF MASTER, 2 CAR DETACHED GARAGE, POOL WITH WATERFALL, FIREPIT, COVERED PATIO, POOL SVC INCLUDED
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
