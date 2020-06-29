All apartments in Mesa
Mesa, AZ
153 N GREENWOOD Street
153 N GREENWOOD Street

153 North Greenwood · No Longer Available
Mesa
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Location

153 North Greenwood, Mesa, AZ 85207

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
garage
3 BD 3 BA 1892 SQ. FT 2 STORY HOME IN CECINA IN EAST MESA. TILE/WOOD FLOORING, SHUTTERS, 1 BEDROOM AND FULL BATH DOWNSTAIRS, BALCONY OFF MASTER, 2 CAR DETACHED GARAGE, POOL WITH WATERFALL, FIREPIT, COVERED PATIO, POOL SVC INCLUDED

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 153 N GREENWOOD Street have any available units?
153 N GREENWOOD Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 153 N GREENWOOD Street have?
Some of 153 N GREENWOOD Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 153 N GREENWOOD Street currently offering any rent specials?
153 N GREENWOOD Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 153 N GREENWOOD Street pet-friendly?
No, 153 N GREENWOOD Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 153 N GREENWOOD Street offer parking?
Yes, 153 N GREENWOOD Street offers parking.
Does 153 N GREENWOOD Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 153 N GREENWOOD Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 153 N GREENWOOD Street have a pool?
Yes, 153 N GREENWOOD Street has a pool.
Does 153 N GREENWOOD Street have accessible units?
No, 153 N GREENWOOD Street does not have accessible units.
Does 153 N GREENWOOD Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 153 N GREENWOOD Street has units with dishwashers.
