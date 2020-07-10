Rent Calculator
Last updated June 6 2020 at 10:25 AM
1512 N BALBOA --
1512 North Balboa
·
No Longer Available
Location
1512 North Balboa, Mesa, AZ 85205
Mira Mesa
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Available immediately. Beautiful family home in great community with all amenities.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1512 N BALBOA -- have any available units?
1512 N BALBOA -- doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mesa, AZ
.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mesa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1512 N BALBOA -- have?
Some of 1512 N BALBOA --'s amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1512 N BALBOA -- currently offering any rent specials?
1512 N BALBOA -- is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1512 N BALBOA -- pet-friendly?
No, 1512 N BALBOA -- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mesa
.
Does 1512 N BALBOA -- offer parking?
No, 1512 N BALBOA -- does not offer parking.
Does 1512 N BALBOA -- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1512 N BALBOA -- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1512 N BALBOA -- have a pool?
No, 1512 N BALBOA -- does not have a pool.
Does 1512 N BALBOA -- have accessible units?
No, 1512 N BALBOA -- does not have accessible units.
Does 1512 N BALBOA -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1512 N BALBOA -- has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
