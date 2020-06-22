All apartments in Mesa
1505 N CENTER Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1505 N CENTER Street

1505 N Center St · No Longer Available
Location

1505 N Center St, Mesa, AZ 85201
NCRA

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful and remodeled condo in desirable Centercrest Condominiums. Gourmet kitchen with Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances and Bar. Kitchen leads out to Great Room with Gas Fireplace, New Tile Flooring and lots of Windows. Large Master Bedroom with Large Closets and New Carpet the Master Bathroom has Granite Countertops, Double Sinks, New Tile Flooring, New Plumbing Fixtures and New LED Lighting. New Fans, New Paint, New Carpet and New Tile throughout the home. Close proximity to shopping, dining & entertainment with major freeways just a short drive away. Property is professionally managed. Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1505 N CENTER Street have any available units?
1505 N CENTER Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1505 N CENTER Street have?
Some of 1505 N CENTER Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1505 N CENTER Street currently offering any rent specials?
1505 N CENTER Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1505 N CENTER Street pet-friendly?
No, 1505 N CENTER Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 1505 N CENTER Street offer parking?
No, 1505 N CENTER Street does not offer parking.
Does 1505 N CENTER Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1505 N CENTER Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1505 N CENTER Street have a pool?
No, 1505 N CENTER Street does not have a pool.
Does 1505 N CENTER Street have accessible units?
No, 1505 N CENTER Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1505 N CENTER Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1505 N CENTER Street has units with dishwashers.
