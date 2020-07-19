1503 North Steele

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available TODAY! Beautiful 4 bedroom with 3 baths in Grandview Estates. This home features a nicely upgraded kitchen with beautiful countertops, black appliances, pantry, & lots of cabinets. Size-able family room with sliding glass doors to the patio area. Spacious master bedroom. Spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet. Full master bathroom with dual sinks, separate tub, and shower. Blinds and ceiling fans throughout. Tile and wood floors in all the right places. Covered patio. This beautiful community is close to fine dining, shopping and great schools. Easy access to the multiple freeways!



Contact our leasing department today for more information. The application is available online at www.onqrentals.com



Fee Structure:



- Security Deposit is equal to 1 month's rent (75% refundable)



- $45 application fee per adult (18+)



- $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (WITH OWNER APPROVAl)



- $200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum



- 3.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee



- Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.