Last updated March 29 2019 at 9:55 PM

1503 North Steele

1503 North Steele · No Longer Available
Location

1503 North Steele, Mesa, AZ 85207

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available TODAY! Beautiful 4 bedroom with 3 baths in Grandview Estates. This home features a nicely upgraded kitchen with beautiful countertops, black appliances, pantry, & lots of cabinets. Size-able family room with sliding glass doors to the patio area. Spacious master bedroom. Spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet. Full master bathroom with dual sinks, separate tub, and shower. Blinds and ceiling fans throughout. Tile and wood floors in all the right places. Covered patio. This beautiful community is close to fine dining, shopping and great schools. Easy access to the multiple freeways!

Contact our leasing department today for more information. The application is available online at www.onqrentals.com

Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1 month's rent (75% refundable)

- $45 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (WITH OWNER APPROVAl)

- $200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum

- 3.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1503 North Steele have any available units?
1503 North Steele doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1503 North Steele have?
Some of 1503 North Steele's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1503 North Steele currently offering any rent specials?
1503 North Steele is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1503 North Steele pet-friendly?
Yes, 1503 North Steele is pet friendly.
Does 1503 North Steele offer parking?
No, 1503 North Steele does not offer parking.
Does 1503 North Steele have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1503 North Steele does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1503 North Steele have a pool?
No, 1503 North Steele does not have a pool.
Does 1503 North Steele have accessible units?
No, 1503 North Steele does not have accessible units.
Does 1503 North Steele have units with dishwashers?
No, 1503 North Steele does not have units with dishwashers.
