15 East 2nd Avenue
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:42 AM
15 East 2nd Avenue
15 East 2nd Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
15 East 2nd Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85210
Downtown Mesa
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15 East 2nd Avenue have any available units?
15 East 2nd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
Mesa, AZ
.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mesa Rent Report
.
Is 15 East 2nd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
15 East 2nd Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 East 2nd Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 15 East 2nd Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mesa
.
Does 15 East 2nd Avenue offer parking?
No, 15 East 2nd Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 15 East 2nd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 East 2nd Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 East 2nd Avenue have a pool?
No, 15 East 2nd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 15 East 2nd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 15 East 2nd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 15 East 2nd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 15 East 2nd Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15 East 2nd Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 East 2nd Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
