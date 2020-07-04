All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 1464 North Ashland.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
1464 North Ashland
Last updated April 22 2020 at 5:35 PM

1464 North Ashland

1464 North Ashland · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1464 North Ashland, Mesa, AZ 85203
Park of the Canals

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2% monthly city tax. (*NOTE: Resident will be billed $150/month for pool maintenance fee IF this home has a pool.)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1464 North Ashland have any available units?
1464 North Ashland doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 1464 North Ashland currently offering any rent specials?
1464 North Ashland is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1464 North Ashland pet-friendly?
Yes, 1464 North Ashland is pet friendly.
Does 1464 North Ashland offer parking?
No, 1464 North Ashland does not offer parking.
Does 1464 North Ashland have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1464 North Ashland does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1464 North Ashland have a pool?
Yes, 1464 North Ashland has a pool.
Does 1464 North Ashland have accessible units?
No, 1464 North Ashland does not have accessible units.
Does 1464 North Ashland have units with dishwashers?
No, 1464 North Ashland does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1464 North Ashland have units with air conditioning?
No, 1464 North Ashland does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Residences on First
59 West 1st Avenue
Mesa, AZ 85210
Superstition Vista
450 S Acacia
Mesa, AZ 85204
The Hamptons
2055 E Hampton Ave
Mesa, AZ 85204
Urban Trails at the District
1620 W Southern Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
Sonoran Palms
900 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
The Madison
520 N Mesa Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
Emerald Apartments
1030 S Dobson Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202
Craft @ Gilbert and Baseline
1930 South 24th Street
Mesa, AZ 85204

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College