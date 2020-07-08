1461 East Flossmoor Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly range

Unit Amenities range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

NEW monthly move in concession off of the current base rent of $1560 if approved on or before Feb. 28th 2020. Resident shall receive a concession in rent in the amount of $130 each month during the initial 12-month lease term. This will make the effective monthly rent due of $1430..



A charming 3 bedrooms and 2 baths home is now available for move-in! This property features beautiful tile flooring and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with white appliances, glass top stove and plenty of cabinet space! Fenced backyard that's great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.