Mesa, AZ
1461 East Flossmoor Avenue
Last updated February 24 2020 at 5:55 PM

1461 East Flossmoor Avenue

1461 East Flossmoor Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1461 East Flossmoor Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85204
Reed Park

Amenities

pet friendly
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NEW monthly move in concession off of the current base rent of $1560 if approved on or before Feb. 28th 2020. Resident shall receive a concession in rent in the amount of $130 each month during the initial 12-month lease term. This will make the effective monthly rent due of $1430..

A charming 3 bedrooms and 2 baths home is now available for move-in! This property features beautiful tile flooring and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with white appliances, glass top stove and plenty of cabinet space! Fenced backyard that's great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1461 East Flossmoor Avenue have any available units?
1461 East Flossmoor Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 1461 East Flossmoor Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1461 East Flossmoor Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1461 East Flossmoor Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1461 East Flossmoor Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1461 East Flossmoor Avenue offer parking?
No, 1461 East Flossmoor Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1461 East Flossmoor Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1461 East Flossmoor Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1461 East Flossmoor Avenue have a pool?
No, 1461 East Flossmoor Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1461 East Flossmoor Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1461 East Flossmoor Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1461 East Flossmoor Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1461 East Flossmoor Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1461 East Flossmoor Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1461 East Flossmoor Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

