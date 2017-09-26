Nice three bedroom with granite/stainless package in kitchen, There's even a wine refrigerator. The homes sits on a large lot with fenced pool and RV gate. All appliances are included, as is full pool service and landscape maintenance.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1456 E GARY Street have any available units?
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
What amenities does 1456 E GARY Street have?
Some of 1456 E GARY Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1456 E GARY Street currently offering any rent specials?
1456 E GARY Street is not currently offering any rent specials.