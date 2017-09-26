All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 1456 E GARY Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
1456 E GARY Street
Last updated July 28 2019 at 10:48 PM

1456 E GARY Street

1456 East Gary Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1456 East Gary Street, Mesa, AZ 85203

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Nice three bedroom with granite/stainless package in kitchen, There's even a wine refrigerator. The homes sits on a large lot with fenced pool and RV gate. All appliances are included, as is full pool service and landscape maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1456 E GARY Street have any available units?
1456 E GARY Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1456 E GARY Street have?
Some of 1456 E GARY Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1456 E GARY Street currently offering any rent specials?
1456 E GARY Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1456 E GARY Street pet-friendly?
No, 1456 E GARY Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 1456 E GARY Street offer parking?
Yes, 1456 E GARY Street offers parking.
Does 1456 E GARY Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1456 E GARY Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1456 E GARY Street have a pool?
Yes, 1456 E GARY Street has a pool.
Does 1456 E GARY Street have accessible units?
No, 1456 E GARY Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1456 E GARY Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1456 E GARY Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Best Cities for Families 2019
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

ReNew 3030
3030 E Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85204
Stone Canyon
5210 E Hampton Ave
Mesa, AZ 85206
Sandal Ridge Apartments
645 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
Argenta
4104 E Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
Central on Broadway
2145 W Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202
The Maddox
2020 E Inverness Ave
Mesa, AZ 85204
Gentry's Walk Apartments
1313 South Val Vista Drive
Mesa, AZ 85204
Reflections at Red Mountain
2601 E McKellips Rd
Mesa, AZ 85213

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College